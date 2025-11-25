Juventus finally won their first Champions League match of the season with a 3-2 away win against Bodo/Gimt. After conceding the opening goal to the home side and a difficult first half in Norway, American international Weston McKennie put the Bianconeri ahead with their second goal following Lois Openda's equalizer.

Just when the match seemed on Luciano Spalletti's side, Juventus conceded a late penalty that Sondre Fet converted for the Norwegians. But in stoppage time, Jonathan David delivered the decisive goal, finishing a rebound off an extraordinary solo run by Kenan Yıldız to secure the win.

McKennie, on the other hand, finally scored his first goal of the 2025-26 season, grabbing a well-placed header in this Champions League clash.The American international took advantage of a wonderful assist made by Italian midfielder Fabio Miretti, restoring Juventus' lead on a difficult pitch as the Bianconeri faced Bodo/Glimt amid challenging weather conditions. Let's take a look at the goal scored by McKennie:

This is the eighth goal scored by McKennie in the Champions League, after the one scored when he was playing for Schalke 04 during the 2018-19 season, before the six scored at Juventus in four Champions League campaigns played at the Italian club. Strangely enough, it was the first goal of the season for the USMNT midfielder, who has been heavily affected by Juventus' challenging start that ultimately led to Igor Tudor's dismissal and the appointment of Spalletti as the new head coach.

Tuesday's win against Bodo/Glimt is a crucial step for the team coached by Spalletti as the Bianconeri were still looking for their first Champions League win of the season after three draws against Borussia Dortmund, Villarreal, Sporting CP and one defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid. Juventus are still in the middle of the standings, hoping to end up in the top 16 and to play the playoffs in February before the knockout stages but the victory in Norway becomes a turning point ahead of their European run. Despite the managerial change, Juventus are still struggling and only won two of the five games since Spalletti was hired. It's still early in the season, but signs of improvement are emerging for Juventus, who remain firmly in the race in both Serie A and the Champions League.