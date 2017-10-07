WATCH: USMNT's Jozy Altidore owns Panama with brilliant Panenka penalty kick
He isn't lacking confidence
The U.S. men's national team took a commanding 3-0 lead on Panama on Friday night in a crucial World Cup qualifier, and Jozy Altidore had two of them. His second, which came right before the break, was brilliant for the U.S. and embarrassing at the same time.
Check out his Panenka penalty kick:
He knew that was in the second he hit it. A lovely penalty, and a great night for Altidore and the U.S. so far. You can follow along with all the action here.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
World Cup: CONCACAF standings, schedule
Just one automatic spot has been clinched
-
WC2018: Nigeria and Costa Rica clinch
The Super Eagles are in after a win on Saturday
-
LOOK: Pulisic has awesome USA tattoo
The U.S. men's national team star has an absolutely sick tattoo
-
Could 2022 World Cup move from Qatar?
The last time a WC was moved from a host country was in 1986
-
WATCH: Pulisic scores USMNT winner
The young star came up big time
-
USMNT routs Panama behind Jozy, Pulisic
The Americans took a big step towards Russia with three points
Add a Comment