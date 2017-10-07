WATCH: USMNT's Jozy Altidore owns Panama with brilliant Panenka penalty kick

The U.S. men's national team took a commanding 3-0 lead on Panama on Friday night in a crucial World Cup qualifier, and Jozy Altidore had two of them. His second, which came right before the break, was brilliant for the U.S. and embarrassing at the same time.

Check out his Panenka penalty kick:

He knew that was in the second he hit it. A lovely penalty, and a great night for Altidore and the U.S. so far. You can follow along with all the action here.