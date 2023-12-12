U.S. men's national team players Ricardo Pepi and Malik Tillman combined for a memorable moment on Tuesday, directly contributing to PSV's equalizer against Arsenal in UEFA Champions League play.

Arsenal scored just before the half but PSV responded in the 50th minute courtesy of a goal from Yorbe Vertessen. The play started with Tillman winning the ball deep in his team's half and spotting Pepi ahead of him before he sent the ball to his teammate with a perfectly placed long pass. Pepi seemingly had an eye for goal but smartly noticed Vertessen making a run behind him and effortlessly played the ball to his left. From there, Vertessen wasted little time to finish the chance from inside the box.

PSV already booked their berth in the last 16 on Matchday 5, which meant they had a chance to start a rotated side on Tuesday. Tillman and Pepi, who are usually named amongst the substitutes for the Dutch side on Champions League nights, got the chance to start and played a crucial role against Arsenal. Pepi notably took four shots and posted 0.85 expected goals on a day in which PSV dominated the offensive performance.

The pair also shared the field during the second half with their club and country teammate Sergino Dest, a regular starter for PSV who had the chance to rest in the dead rubber match. He delivered a highlight-reel worthy moment during his 18 minute shift, though.

Tuesday's accomplishment marks back-to-back Champions League games with goal contributions for Pepi. He came on in the second half during PSV's come-from-behind 3-2 win at Sevilla and scored the game-winning goal on that occasion, sending his team through to the round of 16 and scoring his first Champions League goal in the process.

PSV ended the group stage in second place in Group B, and will find out their round of 16 opponent during Monday's draw.