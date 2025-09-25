When Olympique Lyon needed him most, American midfielder Tanner Tessmann was ready. The midfielder came off the bench and delivered one of the best goals you will see all month. Tessmann has become a regular under manager Paulo Fonseca, starting five consecutive league matches, but with an away trip to the Netherlands to face Utrecht in Europa League play, it was a good time to rotate the side.

Lyon had chances in the first half, but it wasn't until Fonseca subbed on his regulars, including Tessmann, that the French side were able to gain true control. Entering in the 65th minute, it didn't take long for Tessmann to find the back of the net, scoring 10 minutes later.

The French side got the ball forward as Utrecht tried to clear the ball out of their box, but they weren't able to dispossess Rachid Ghezzal, who flicked the ball back to Tessmann so that Lyon would gain control. Instead of just playing a pass, Tessmann saw the space for a shot and took it, beating Utrecht keeper Vasilio Barkas in the net with incredible precision and power for a 1-0 win. After scoring the winner for Lyon in their last match against Angers, Tessmann followed it up by scoring in back-to-back matches with a stunner from outside the box. It's his first-ever European goal.

Take a look at the excellent finish:

Just a brilliant hit, one that is far from easy. This form could also get him back on the United States men's national team radar ahead of the 2026 World Cup, so this goal could be really meaningful. Tessmann hasn't been called up since the Concacaf Nations League semifinals and third-place match in March, but he has grown as a player since then. With the midfield unsettled under Mauricio Pochettino, there could be chances for players like Tessmann to impress and earn a spot. He's certainly doing what he can to push the Argentine's hand for his club with this goal the latest example.