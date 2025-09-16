It's a historic day for American soccer as Timothy Weah becomes the first-ever U.S. international to score a Champions League goal at the Santiago Bernabeu, grabbing a fine strike against Real Madrid, giving Olympique Marseille the lead in the first half on Tuesday.

Weah, who moved from Juventus to OM this summer, took advantage of a bad defensive move from both Dean Huijsen and Arda Guler, who lost the ball to Mason Greenwood. The former Manchester United winger found Weah close to the box, who was able to convert it into the opening goal of the game. Weah becomes the first ever American player to score a UCL goal in the historic Spanish stadium. Some may recall Christian Pulisic also scoring against Real Madrid in the semifinal, first leg back in 2021 but the game was played at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium, the Real Madrid training ground, as the Bernabeu was undergoing renovations.

With the goal, he becomes the fourth U.S. International to score in a Champions League match for multiple clubs after Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and AC Milan), DaMarcus Beasley (PSV, Rangers) and Weston McKennie (Schalke 04, Juventus).