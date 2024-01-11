As Juventus faced Frosinone in Coppa Italia play on Thursday, it didn't take long for Arkadiusz Milik to open the scoring en route to a 48-minute hat trick, but he wasn't the only star for the club in Thursday's 4-0 victory. American midfielder Weston McKennie made his presence known with two wonderful assists during the match. With two assists in league play this season, McKennie has taken on an important role in the Juventus midfield as they are in the race for a Scudetto but with the Copa Italia assists, McKennie is showing why Juventus could do the double this seoan.

From almost departing the club in the summer to now being among the first names on the teamsheet, it has been quite the 180 for McKennie but assists like the ones he had in this game show just how talented he is. The first assist was quite a team goal but McKennie not only had to bring the ball down and control it but then also play it back across goal for Milik to continue his strong day. Anywhere other than where he put it and either it goes to the keeper or an opposing defender. Milik started and finished the play with the American providing excellent link-up play in between. Take a look:

McKennie's second assist was a dime from deep in midfield that led Kenan Yildiz toward goal to put Juventus fully out of sight in the match. Assists like that will make United States men's national team fans drool considering that with the pace on the front line for the USMNT, McKennie can find Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun or his Juventus teammate Tim Weah with passes just like that.

Now Juventus are on to the Coppa Italia semifinals where they'll be pitted against Lazio. At this stage of the competition, it will turn into two-legged ties at which point Max Allegri will again be looking to McKennie who has been in top form this campaign.