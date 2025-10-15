Lily Yohannes is showing off her prodigious talent in the 2025-26 UEFA Women's Champions League. The 18-year-old scored a remarkable goal from near the halfway line in a 3-0 victory for OL Lyonnes on Matchday 2 on Wednesday against St. Pölten. The young American signed with the French powerhouse in July and is rapidly making her mark with the club, scoring in the domestic league and now the Europe's most prestigious competition.

Her move to eight-time Champions League winners Lyon signals the next step in her development, and her distant goal comes just hours after she was recently named to the USWNT October roster by Emma Hayes.

Yohannes also scored in her club debut in a win against Marseille in September. Her rise in the women's game is no secret as she's no stranger to the European stage. As just 16 years old, she became the youngest player to ever start a UWCL group stage match during her time with Ajax, making her also the youngest American to ever play in the tournament. Her creativity and poise in the midfield earned her the Johan Cruyff Talent of the Year award.

OL head coach Jonatan Giraldez is already utilizing the young player in a starting capacity, and the teenager has a bright future ahead of her. OL Lyonnes will play their next Champions League in November and will face the Frauen Bundesliga team Wolfsburg at home in Groupama Stadium. All UWCL can be see Paramount+.