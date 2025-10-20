With the clock winding down and a spot in the NWSL playoffs on the line, NJ/NY Gotham FC needed a magical moment, and midfielder Rose Lavelle provided it. The U.S. women's national team player delivered a stunning equalizer against Racing Louisville FC, which snatched a critical point in a 2-2 draw and ensured Gotham's place in the 2025 NWSL postseason.

Lavelle scored the goal off a dead-ball situation. Gotham earned a free kick in a dangerous spot in the final third, and the veteran midfielder took her place over the mark. She struck the ball with her left for a clinical finish, showing off equal parts technical brilliance and sheer will.

She showed her veteran presence in a big moment and only needed a little step to get behind a sensational effort. The goalkeeper was frozen for just a moment, perhaps wondering if Lavelle would go far post, and that little hesitation gave the American star enough time to curl the ball over the wall and into the goal.

With the draw, Gotham are on 36 points and are currently the seven seed ahead of the final day of the regular season on Nov. 2. Thanks to conceding that late goal, the dropped points leave Louisville in the eighth spot, ahead of the last game with the North Carolina Courage two points back.