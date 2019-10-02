Watch València vs. Ajax: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's Champions League game

Who's Playing

València (home) vs. Ajax (away)

What to Know

Ajax and València will face off at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 2 at Mestalla on Matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage.

Ajax won 3-0 against Lille two weeks ago. Likewise, València collected three points with a 1-0 win over Chelsea in their previous leg.

Right now, Ajax (three points) leads Group H, while València (three points) is in second place.

Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase. We'll see if Ajax can stay in the top spot. For updates on this game and more, check back at CBSSports.

How To Watch