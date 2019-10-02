Watch València vs. Ajax: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's Champions League game
How to watch Valladolid vs. Ajax soccer game
Who's Playing
València (home) vs. Ajax (away)
What to Know
Ajax and València will face off at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 2 at Mestalla on Matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage.
Ajax won 3-0 against Lille two weeks ago. Likewise, València collected three points with a 1-0 win over Chelsea in their previous leg.
Right now, Ajax (three points) leads Group H, while València (three points) is in second place.
Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase. We'll see if Ajax can stay in the top spot. For updates on this game and more, check back at CBSSports.
How To Watch
- Who: València vs. Ajax
- When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Mestalla
- Follow: CBS Sports App
-
