It may have ultimately been a goal in vain but Valentino Lazaro's stunning scorpion kick will live on in the memory of Borussia Monchengladbach supporters long after the pain of their 4-3 loss on Sunday to Bayer Leverkusen has subsided.

With just over 30 seconds left to be played in the Bundesliga clash and Gladbach trailing by two goals at the Bay Arena, Patrick Herrmann lobbed in a cross from the right, one that was way behind his targets in the penalty area.

That did not matter greatly to Inter Milan loanee Lazaro, who flung his trailing right leg in the direction of the ball. It might have flown off his calf rather than his foot but it would be churlish to label this as anything other than a clear contender for the FIFA Puskas Award.

Ultimately it was too little too late for Gladbach's hopes of earning a point away to Leverkusen. They held on thanks to a brace from Lucas Alario, who took his tally to seven in his last four club games.

The result leaves Leverkusen fourth, three points behind league leaders Bayern Munich, whilst Borussia are seventh.

Lars Stindl had struck twice either side of Alario's goal to give Gladbach a 2-1 lead. However the Argentine striker drew Leverkusen level before goals from Leon Bailey and Julian Baumgartlinger moved their side 4-2 up.

Still when a goal is as outstanding as Lazaro's perhaps, as Die Folen joked on their Twitter feed, it should count double?