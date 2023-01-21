Serie A returns to action Saturday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Lecce @ Verona

Current Records: Lecce 4-8-6; Verona 2-3-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 a.m. ET

Saturday at 9 a.m. ET Where: Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi

Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Lecce have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Verona and are hoping to record their first win against them since January of 2020. Lecce will head out on the road to face off against Verona on Saturday at Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi. Despite trouble winning, Lecce have kept their last three contests to within a goal, so Verona should be prepared for a fight.

Lecce took on AC Milan on Saturday for the first time this season but the teams will have to wait until next time for a more definitive result. The Wolves and the Red and Blacks finished up their game with a 2-2 draw.

Meanwhile, Verona lost 2-0 against Inter Milan back in April of 2022 and they found the same result on Saturday. Verona fell just short of the Black and Blues by a score of 1-0. Verona haven't found any success against Inter Milan since July 9, 2020, this loss making it four unsatisfying results in a row.

Lecce will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.

Odds

Verona are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +137 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

