Who's Playing

Napoli @ Verona

Current Records: Napoli 4-2-2, Verona 2-2-4

What to Know

Verona will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Napoli at 9:00 a.m. ET on Saturday. Verona's last five matches have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Verona has not won a game since August 26th, a trend which continued last Sunday. They fell just short of Frosinone by a score of 2-1.

Meanwhile, the odds favored Napoli last Sunday, but luck did not. They fell 3-1 to Fiorentina. The matchup was a 1-1 toss-up at halftime, but Napoli were shut out in the second half.

Verona has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-2-4 record this season. Admittedly, the team was facing some tough opposition over that stretch, including 4-0-1 AC Milan (Verona's opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 63.2% over those games). Meanwhile, Napoli's defeat last Sunday dropped their record down to 4-2-2.

Odds

Napoli is a huge favorite against Verona, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -163 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Napoli has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Verona.