Serie A returns to action on Saturday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Sassuolo @ Verona

Current Records: Sassuolo 10-7-11; Verona 4-7-17

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi

Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Sassuolo have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on Verona at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi. Since Sassuolo's last five matchups have been decided by no more than a goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Sassuolo haven't lost a game since February 25th, a trend which continued on Monday. They and Torino finished up on equal footing with a 1-1 draw. Sassuolo's goal came from Andrea Pinamonti at minute 36, while Torino's was scored by Antonio Sanabria in the 66th.

Meanwhile, Verona haven't won a game since February 19th, a trend which continued on Saturday. They fell just short of Juventus by a score of 1-0. The contest was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but Verona fell thanks to a single goal from Moise Kean at minute 55.

Sassuolo skirted past Verona in their previous matchup last October 2-1. The rematch might be a little tougher for Sassuolo since the squad won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Verona are a slight favorite against Sassuolo, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +158 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

