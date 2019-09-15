Watch Watford vs. Arsenal: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Who's Playing
Watford (home) vs. Arsenal (away)
Current Records: Watford 0-3-1; Arsenal 2-1-1
What to Know
Watford is hoping to secure a victory in their first match against Arsenal this year. Watford will take on Arsenal at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Vicarage Road after a week off. Watford will be seeking to avenge the 0-1 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played April 15.
Two weeks ago, Watford took on Newcastle United in Matchweek 4 for the first time this season, but the clubs will have to wait until next time for a more definitive result. They ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
Arsenal went toe to toe against Tottenham Hotspur and left on equal footing. Arsenal played to a draw, too, finishing 2-2 against Tottenham.
The ties rounded out Watford's record to 0-3-1 and Arsenal's to 2-1-1. Three points is up for grabs, so we'll see if either team can snatch them up this time.
How To Watch
- Who: Watford vs. Arsenal
- When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Vicarage Road
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Arsenal have won four out of their last six games against Watford.
- Apr 15, 2019 - Watford 0 vs. Arsenal 1
- Sep 29, 2018 - Arsenal 2 vs. Watford 0
- Mar 11, 2018 - Arsenal 3 vs. Watford 0
- Oct 14, 2017 - Watford 2 vs. Arsenal 1
- Jan 31, 2017 - Arsenal 1 vs. Watford 2
- Aug 27, 2016 - Watford 1 vs. Arsenal 3
Watch This Game Live
-
