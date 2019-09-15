Watch Watford vs. Arsenal: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Watford (home) vs. Arsenal (away)

Current Records: Watford 0-3-1; Arsenal 2-1-1

What to Know

Watford is hoping to secure a victory in their first match against Arsenal this year. Watford will take on Arsenal at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Vicarage Road after a week off. Watford will be seeking to avenge the 0-1 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played April 15.

Two weeks ago, Watford took on Newcastle United in Matchweek 4 for the first time this season, but the clubs will have to wait until next time for a more definitive result. They ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Arsenal went toe to toe against Tottenham Hotspur and left on equal footing. Arsenal played to a draw, too, finishing 2-2 against Tottenham.

The ties rounded out Watford's record to 0-3-1 and Arsenal's to 2-1-1. Three points is up for grabs, so we'll see if either team can snatch them up this time.

How To Watch

Who: Watford vs. Arsenal

Watford vs. Arsenal When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Vicarage Road

Vicarage Road TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arsenal have won four out of their last six games against Watford.