Watch Watford vs. Leicester City: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game
How to watch Watford vs. Leicester City soccer game
Who's Playing
Leicester City @ Watford
Current Records: Leicester City 16-8-5; Watford 6-14-9
What to Know
With a victory on Saturday, Leicester City can purchase the peace of mind of knowing that they cannot be relegated this season. They will take on Watford at 8:30 a.m. ET at Vicarage Road. A win clinches non-relegation for Leicester.
The Foxes kept a clean sheet against Aston Villa on Monday and took the match 4-0.
Meanwhile, Watford fell a goal shy of Crystal Palace on Saturday, losing 1-0.
Leicester City's victory lifted them to 16-8-5 (third place with 53 points) while Watford's defeat dropped them down to 6-14-9 (17th place with 27 points). We'll see if Leicester can repeat their recent success or if Watford bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- Who: Watford vs. Leicester City
- When: Saturday at 8:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Vicarage Road
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Leicester City have won four out of their last seven games against Watford.
- Dec 04, 2019 - Leicester City 2 vs. Watford 0
- Mar 03, 2019 - Watford 2 vs. Leicester City 1
- Dec 01, 2018 - Leicester City 2 vs. Watford 0
- Jan 20, 2018 - Leicester City 2 vs. Watford 0
- Dec 26, 2017 - Watford 2 vs. Leicester City 1
- May 06, 2017 - Leicester City 3 vs. Watford 0
- Nov 19, 2016 - Watford 2 vs. Leicester City 1
