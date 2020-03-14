Watch Watford vs. Leicester City: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game

Who's Playing

Leicester City @ Watford

Current Records: Leicester City 16-8-5; Watford 6-14-9

What to Know

With a victory on Saturday, Leicester City can purchase the peace of mind of knowing that they cannot be relegated this season. They will take on Watford at 8:30 a.m. ET at Vicarage Road. A win clinches non-relegation for Leicester.

The Foxes kept a clean sheet against Aston Villa on Monday and took the match 4-0.

Meanwhile, Watford fell a goal shy of Crystal Palace on Saturday, losing 1-0.

Leicester City's victory lifted them to 16-8-5 (third place with 53 points) while Watford's defeat dropped them down to 6-14-9 (17th place with 27 points). We'll see if Leicester can repeat their recent success or if Watford bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

Who: Watford vs. Leicester City

Watford vs. Leicester City When: Saturday at 8:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 a.m. ET Where: Vicarage Road

Vicarage Road TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Leicester City have won four out of their last seven games against Watford.