Watch Watford vs. Leicester City: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game

Who's Playing

Leicester City @ Watford

Current Records: Leicester City 16-8-5; Watford 6-14-9

What to Know

With a victory on Saturday, Leicester City can purchase the peace of mind of knowing that they cannot be relegated this season. They will take on Watford at 8:30 a.m. ET at Vicarage Road. A win clinches non-relegation for Leicester.

The Foxes kept a clean sheet against Aston Villa on Monday and took the match 4-0.

Meanwhile, Watford fell a goal shy of Crystal Palace on Saturday, losing 1-0.

Leicester City's victory lifted them to 16-8-5 (third place with 53 points) while Watford's defeat dropped them down to 6-14-9 (17th place with 27 points). We'll see if Leicester can repeat their recent success or if Watford bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

  • Who: Watford vs. Leicester City
  • When: Saturday at 8:30 a.m. ET
  • Where: Vicarage Road
  • TV: NBC Sports Network
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Leicester City have won four out of their last seven games against Watford.

  • Dec 04, 2019 - Leicester City 2 vs. Watford 0
  • Mar 03, 2019 - Watford 2 vs. Leicester City 1
  • Dec 01, 2018 - Leicester City 2 vs. Watford 0
  • Jan 20, 2018 - Leicester City 2 vs. Watford 0
  • Dec 26, 2017 - Watford 2 vs. Leicester City 1
  • May 06, 2017 - Leicester City 3 vs. Watford 0
  • Nov 19, 2016 - Watford 2 vs. Leicester City 1
