Watch Watford vs. Sheffield United: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Watford (home) vs. Sheffield United (away)

Current Records: Watford 0-5-2; Sheffield United 2-3-2

What to Know

Sheffield United will square off against Watford at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Vicarage Road. Sheffield has a defense that allows only one goal per game, so Watford's offense will have their work cut out for them.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but the Blades were not quite Liverpool's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Sheffield fell a goal short of Liverpool, losing 1-0.

Meanwhile, Watford didn't get the result they wanted in their first fixture with Wolverhampton. Watford fell to Wolverhampton 2-0. If Watford was hoping to take revenge for the 2-1 defeat against Wolverhampton the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

Who: Watford vs. Sheffield United

Watford vs. Sheffield United When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Vicarage Road

Vicarage Road Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last three years.