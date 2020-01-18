Watch Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game

Who's Playing

Tottenham Hotspur @ Watford

Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 8-8-6; Watford 5-10-7

What to Know

Tottenham Hotspur and Watford played to a draw in at New Tottenham Stadium and now head to at Vicarage Road to break the series tie. They will face off against one another at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Vicarage Road. Tottenham has kept their last four contests to within one goal, so Watford should be prepared for a fight.

Spurs lost 1-0 to Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Watford got themselves on the board against Bournemouth on Sunday, but Bournemouth never followed suit. Watford didn't even let Bournemouth onto the board and left with a 3-0 win.

Watford's victory lifted them to 5-10-7 (22 points) while Tottenham Hotspur's defeat dropped them down to 8-8-6 (30 points). We'll see if Watford can repeat their recent success or if Spurs bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

  • Who: Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur
  • When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
  • Where: Vicarage Road
  • TV: NBC Sports Network
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur have won five out of their last eight games against Watford.

  • Oct 19, 2019 - Watford 1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
  • Jan 30, 2019 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Watford 1
  • Sep 02, 2018 - Watford 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
  • Apr 30, 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Watford 0
  • Dec 02, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Watford 1
  • Apr 08, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 4 vs. Watford 0
  • Jan 01, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 4 vs. Watford 1
  • Dec 31, 2016 - Tottenham Hotspur 4 vs. Watford 1
