Watch Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game
How to watch Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur soccer game
Who's Playing
Tottenham Hotspur @ Watford
Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 8-8-6; Watford 5-10-7
What to Know
Tottenham Hotspur and Watford played to a draw in at New Tottenham Stadium and now head to at Vicarage Road to break the series tie. They will face off against one another at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Vicarage Road. Tottenham has kept their last four contests to within one goal, so Watford should be prepared for a fight.
Spurs lost 1-0 to Liverpool.
Meanwhile, Watford got themselves on the board against Bournemouth on Sunday, but Bournemouth never followed suit. Watford didn't even let Bournemouth onto the board and left with a 3-0 win.
Watford's victory lifted them to 5-10-7 (22 points) while Tottenham Hotspur's defeat dropped them down to 8-8-6 (30 points). We'll see if Watford can repeat their recent success or if Spurs bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- Who: Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Vicarage Road
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Tottenham Hotspur have won five out of their last eight games against Watford.
- Oct 19, 2019 - Watford 1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
- Jan 30, 2019 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Watford 1
- Sep 02, 2018 - Watford 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
- Apr 30, 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Watford 0
- Dec 02, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Watford 1
- Apr 08, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 4 vs. Watford 0
- Jan 01, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 4 vs. Watford 1
- Dec 31, 2016 - Tottenham Hotspur 4 vs. Watford 1
