WATCH: Wayne Rooney caps off hat trick with unbelievable goal from midfield
What a day for Mr. Rooney
Wayne Rooney bagged a hat trick and boosted Everton's chances of Premier League survival on Wednesday as his side crushed West Ham, 4-0. Rooney scored twice in the first half hour before scoring from midfield with Joe Hart out of position. Take a look:
What a hit. Beautiful form to find the back of the net. Don't give me the, "that was easy because Joe Hart wasn't even in goal" talk, because it's so difficult to even get it in the goal from there. The ball wasn't settled, and the hit it perfectly. What a goal for Rooney, and what a day for Everton as it secures three valuable points.
