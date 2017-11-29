WATCH: Wayne Rooney caps off hat trick with unbelievable goal from midfield

What a day for Mr. Rooney

Wayne Rooney bagged a hat trick and boosted Everton's chances of Premier League survival on Wednesday as his side crushed West Ham, 4-0. Rooney scored twice in the first half hour before scoring from midfield with Joe Hart out of position. Take a look:

What a hit. Beautiful form to find the back of the net. Don't give me the, "that was easy because Joe Hart wasn't even in goal" talk, because it's so difficult to even get it in the goal from there. The ball wasn't settled, and the hit it perfectly. What a goal for Rooney, and what a day for Everton as it secures three valuable points.

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

