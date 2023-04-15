The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Arsenal @ West Ham United

Current Records: Arsenal 23-4-3; West Ham United 8-6-15

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET Where: London Stadium

London Stadium TV: USA Network

What to Know

CBS Sports has a daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Arsenal are 8-1 against West Ham United since April of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Arsenal will head out on the road to face off against West Ham United at 9:00 a.m. ET at London Stadium. If the contest is anything like the high-scoring 3-1 final from the last time these two played last December, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Arsenal haven't lost a game since February 18th, a trend which continued on Sunday. Neither they nor Liverpool could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

Meanwhile, West Ham United only had possession of the ball for 34% of the match but they didn't let that phase them on Saturday. They had just enough and edged Fulham out 1-0. The success represented a nice turnaround for West Ham United who in their last game suffered a tough 5-1 defeat.

After their draw, Arsenal will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if West Ham United are willing to oblige them.

Odds

Arsenal are a huge favorite against West Ham United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -177 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See English Premier League picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.