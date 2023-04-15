untitled-design-2023-04-15t173526-431.png
Getty Images

The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

  • Arsenal @ West Ham United
  • Current Records: Arsenal 23-4-3; West Ham United 8-6-15

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET
  • Where: London Stadium
  • TV: USA Network

What to Know

CBS Sports has a daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Arsenal are 8-1 against West Ham United since April of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Arsenal will head out on the road to face off against West Ham United at 9:00 a.m. ET at London Stadium. If the contest is anything like the high-scoring 3-1 final from the last time these two played last December, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Arsenal haven't lost a game since February 18th, a trend which continued on Sunday. Neither they nor Liverpool could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

Meanwhile, West Ham United only had possession of the ball for 34% of the match but they didn't let that phase them on Saturday. They had just enough and edged Fulham out 1-0. The success represented a nice turnaround for West Ham United who in their last game suffered a tough 5-1 defeat.

After their draw, Arsenal will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if West Ham United are willing to oblige them.

Odds

Arsenal are a huge favorite against West Ham United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -177 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See English Premier League picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Featured Game | West Ham United vs. Arsenal
Spread
Moneyline
Total
WHU
+1.5
-185
BET NOW
+525
BET NOW
o2.5
-130
BET NOW
ARS
-1.5
+145
BET NOW
-190
BET NOW
u2.5
+100
BET NOW
DRAW
+310
BET NOW