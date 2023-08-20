The Premier League returns on Sunday.

Chelsea @ West Ham United

Current Records: Chelsea 0-1-0, West Ham United 0-1-0

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: London Stadium

London Stadium TV: USA Network

West Ham United will look to defend their home pitch on Sunday against Chelsea at 11:30 a.m. ET at London Stadium.

On Saturday, West Ham United and Bournemouth played to a 1-1 draw, good for one point each. The Hammers' goal came from Jarrod Bowen at minute 51, while the Cherries' was scored by Dominic Solanke in the 82nd.

Meanwhile, Chelsea played to a draw too, finishing 1-1 against Liverpool. Axel Disasi scored for the Blues at minute 37, while it was Luis Díaz who put the Reds on the board at minute 18.

West Ham is expected to lose their second match, which is bad news given the team's less-than-stellar 2-4-14 record as the underdog last season. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, and bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $2,869.82. On the other hand, Chelsea will play as the favorite, and the team was 11-9-9 as such last season.

Neither team could seal the deal in their season openers, but both avoided a loss. Three points is up for grabs, so we'll see if either team can snatch them up this time.

Chelsea is a solid favorite against West Ham United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -110 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.