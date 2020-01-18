Watch West Ham United vs. Everton: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game
How to watch West Ham United vs. Everton soccer game
Who's Playing
Everton @ West Ham United
Current Records: Everton 8-10-4; West Ham United 6-11-4
What to Know
Everton is headed to at Olympic Stadium to take on West Ham United with a bit of pep in their step buoyed by a victory in their last meeting. Everton will square off against West Ham on the road at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Olympic Stadium. Everton has kept their last six contests to within one goal, so West Ham should be prepared for a fight.
Everton slipped by Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 on Saturday. The Everton offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the game anyway.
Speaking of close games: it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but the Irons were not quite Sheffield United's equal in the second half when they met last week. The Irons fell a goal short of Sheffield, losing 1-0.
Everton is now 8-10-4 while the Irons sit at 6-11-4. Everton is 1-5-1 after wins this year, and West Ham is 3-5-2 after losses.
How To Watch
- Who: West Ham United vs. Everton
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Olympic Stadium
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Everton have won five out of their last eight games against West Ham United.
- Oct 19, 2019 - Everton 2 vs. West Ham United 0
- Mar 30, 2019 - Everton 2 vs. West Ham United 0
- Sep 16, 2018 - West Ham United 3 vs. Everton 1
- May 13, 2018 - West Ham United 3 vs. Everton 1
- Nov 29, 2017 - Everton 4 vs. West Ham United 0
- Apr 22, 2017 - Everton 0 vs. West Ham United 0
- Oct 30, 2016 - Everton 2 vs. West Ham United 0
- Oct 29, 2016 - Everton 2 vs. West Ham United 0
-
