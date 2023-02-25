The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Nottingham Forest @ West Ham United

Current Records: Nottingham Forest 6-10-7; West Ham United 5-13-5

What to Know



Nottingham Forest is headed to London Stadium to take on West Ham United with hopes of sweeping the series. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. Nottingham Forest is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 1.79 goals per match.

Nottingham Forest kept a clean sheet against Leicester City five weeks ago and took the contest 2-0. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but Nottingham Forest was the better team in the second half.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but West Ham was not quite Wolverhampton's equal in the second half when they met five weeks ago. The Irons fell a goal short of Wolverhampton, losing 1-0.

Nottingham Forest's victory brought them up to while West Ham's defeat pulled them down to. Nottingham Forest is 1-2-1 after wins this year, and West Ham is 3-7-1 after losses.

How To Watch

Who: West Ham United vs. Nottingham Forest

West Ham United vs. Nottingham Forest When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: London Stadium

London Stadium TV: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: West Ham -130; Draw +250; Forest +380

Series History

Nottingham Forest won the only match these two teams have played in the last eight years.