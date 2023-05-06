The Premier League returns to action.

Who's Playing

Aston Villa @ Wolverhampton

Current Records: Aston Villa 16-6-12, Wolverhampton 10-7-17

How To Watch

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

What to Know

Aston Villa are 1-4 against Wolverhampton since November of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Aston Villa will head out on the road to face off against Wolverhampton at 10:00 a.m. ET at Molineux Stadium. Neither of those teams managed to put together many goals in their previous contests, so their meeting might be a low-scoring affair.

Aston Villa didn't score on Sunday, probably because they only made one shot at the goal. They fell just short of Manchester United by a score of 1-0.

Aston Villa took it easy on the goalie and only made one shot on goal. Manchester United, on the other hand, didn't have the same issue and earned six.

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton also never made a goal in their most recent game. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 6-0 walloping at Brighton & Hove Albion's hands on Saturday. Wolverhampton were in a tough position after the first half, with the score sitting at 4-0.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Check back to see if either team is able to work their way back into the win column.

Odds

Aston Villa are a slight favorite against Wolverhampton, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +147 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

