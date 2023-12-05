The Premier League is back in action on Tuesday.

Who's Playing

Burnley @ Wolverhampton

Current Records: Burnley 2-1-11, Wolverhampton 4-3-7

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: Molineux Stadium

TV: USA Network

What to Know

After two games on the road, Wolverhampton is heading back home. They will take on Burnley at 2:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Wolverhampton's last nine matchups have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Wolverhampton can only go 1-1 at best against Arsenal this season after their first game on Saturday. They put up a good fight, but they still had to settle for second after a 2-1 defeat on Saturday. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for them in their matchups with Arsenal: they've now lost five in a row.

Meanwhile, Burnley had to suffer through a six-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They didn't even let Sheffield onto the board and left with a 5-0 win on Saturday. The last goal Burnley scored came from Josh Brownhill in minute 80.

Wolverhampton has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-3-7 record this season. As for Burnley, their win was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 2-1-11.

Odds

Wolverhampton is a solid favorite against Burnley, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -115 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Burnley has won 4 out of their last 8 games against Wolverhampton.