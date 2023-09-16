The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Liverpool @ Wolverhampton

Current Records: Liverpool 3-1-0, Wolverhampton 1-0-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. ET

Where: Molineux Stadium

TV: USA Network

Online Streaming: fubo (Try for free)

What to Know

Wolverhampton will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Liverpool at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday. Wolverhampton will really need to gear up for this challenge, as Liverpool will be their biggest challenge yet.

Wolverhampton and Crystal Palace combined for 15 shots on goal last Sunday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Wolverhampton fell just short of Crystal Palace by a score of 3-2. The game was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but Wolverhampton could only answer two of the three goals Crystal Palace scored afterwards.

Meanwhile, Liverpool never let their opponents score last Sunday. They were the clear victor by a 3-0 margin over Aston Villa. The game winning goal came at the 55 minute mark.

Wolverhampton have been struggling recently and they've lost three of their last four games. Admittedly, the team was facing some tough opposition over that stretch, including 2-0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion and 1-0-0 Manchester United (Wolverhampton's opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 65.6% over those games). Liverpool's victory last Sunday bumped their record up to 3-1-0.

Wolverhampton came up short against Liverpool in their previous matchup back in March, falling 2-0. Will Wolverhampton have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game or check back on CBS Sports to find out.

Odds

Liverpool is a huge favorite against Wolverhampton, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -242 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

Series History

Liverpool has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Wolverhampton.