Watch Wolverhampton vs. Manchester City: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Wolverhampton vs. Manchester City soccer game
Who's Playing
Manchester City @ Wolverhampton
Current Records: Manchester City 12-4-2; Wolverhampton 6-3-9
What to Know
Wolverhampton took care of business against Manchester City on the road, and will be looking to do the same thing back at Molineux. Wolverhampton will take on Man City in a holiday battle at 2:45 p.m. ET on Friday at Molineux. Wolves have kept their last three contests to within one goal, so Man City should be prepared for a fight.
Wolverhampton won by a goal, slipping past Norwich City 2-1.
Meanwhile, Man City beat Leicester City 3-1 on Saturday.
Their wins bumped Wolves to 6-3-9 and City to 12-4-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Wolves and City clash.
How To Watch
- Who: Wolverhampton vs. Manchester City
- When: Friday at 2:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Molineux
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wolverhampton and Manchester City both have one win in their last three games.
- Oct 06, 2019 - Wolverhampton 2 vs. Manchester City 0
- Jan 14, 2019 - Manchester City 3 vs. Wolverhampton 0
- Aug 25, 2018 - Manchester City 1 vs. Wolverhampton 1
