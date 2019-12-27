Watch Wolverhampton vs. Manchester City: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Manchester City @ Wolverhampton

Current Records: Manchester City 12-4-2; Wolverhampton 6-3-9

Wolverhampton took care of business against Manchester City on the road, and will be looking to do the same thing back at Molineux. Wolverhampton will take on Man City in a holiday battle at 2:45 p.m. ET on Friday at Molineux. Wolves have kept their last three contests to within one goal, so Man City should be prepared for a fight.

Wolverhampton won by a goal, slipping past Norwich City 2-1.

Meanwhile, Man City beat Leicester City 3-1 on Saturday.

Their wins bumped Wolves to 6-3-9 and City to 12-4-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Wolves and City clash.

Wolverhampton vs. Manchester City

Friday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Molineux

Series History

Wolverhampton and Manchester City both have one win in their last three games.