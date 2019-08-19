Watch Wolverhampton vs. Manchester United: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Wolverhampton (home) vs. Manchester United (away)

Current Records: Wolverhampton 0-0-0; Manchester United 0-0-0

Last Season Records: Wolverhampton 16-13-9; Manchester United 19-10-9;

What to Know

Wolverhampton will look to get a leg up on Manchester United in their first matchup against each other this season. Wolverhampton will be playing in front of their home fans against Manchester United at 3 p.m. ET next week at Molineux.

On Sunday, Wolverhampton took on Leicester City for the first time this year, but the teams will have to wait until next time for a more definitive result. They finished up their contest with a 0-0 tie.

Meanwhile, Manchester United got themselves on the board against Chelsea, but Chelsea never followed suit. Manchester United took their match against Chelsea by a conclusive 4-0 score.

Wolverhampton and Manchester United tied 1-1 in their first match last year, but Wolverhampton got the W in their second match 2-1 . Manchester United are out to return the favor; check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how they fare.

How To Watch

Who: Wolverhampton vs. Manchester United

Wolverhampton vs. Manchester United When: Monday at 3 p.m. ET

Monday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Molineux

Molineux TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wolverhampton have won both of the games they've played against Manchester United in the last 2 years.