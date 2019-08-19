Watch Wolverhampton vs. Manchester United: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Wolverhampton vs. Manchester United soccer game
Who's Playing
Wolverhampton (home) vs. Manchester United (away)
Current Records: Wolverhampton 0-0-0; Manchester United 0-0-0
Last Season Records: Wolverhampton 16-13-9; Manchester United 19-10-9;
What to Know
Wolverhampton will look to get a leg up on Manchester United in their first matchup against each other this season. Wolverhampton will be playing in front of their home fans against Manchester United at 3 p.m. ET next week at Molineux.
On Sunday, Wolverhampton took on Leicester City for the first time this year, but the teams will have to wait until next time for a more definitive result. They finished up their contest with a 0-0 tie.
Meanwhile, Manchester United got themselves on the board against Chelsea, but Chelsea never followed suit. Manchester United took their match against Chelsea by a conclusive 4-0 score.
Wolverhampton and Manchester United tied 1-1 in their first match last year, but Wolverhampton got the W in their second match 2-1 . Manchester United are out to return the favor; check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how they fare.
How To Watch
- Who: Wolverhampton vs. Manchester United
- When: Monday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Molineux
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wolverhampton have won both of the games they've played against Manchester United in the last 2 years.
- Apr 02, 2019 - Wolverhampton 2 vs. Manchester United 1
- Sep 22, 2018 - Manchester United 1 vs. Wolverhampton 1
-
Premier League scores, takeaways
Here's what to know about the action so far
-
Complete Premier League schedule
The second matchday of the 2019-20 Premier League season is almost in the books
-
Why VAR disallowed City's goal vs. Spurs
Here's why that goal doesn't count this season
-
Bale starts as Real Madrid wins opener
Real is off to a perfect start in La Liga
-
Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad preview
Los Blancos open up the league campaign on the road
-
Coutinho-to-Bayern being finalized
The Brazilian is expected to move before the window closes