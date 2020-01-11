Watch Wolverhampton vs. Newcastle United: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game
How to watch Wolverhampton vs. Newcastle United soccer game
Who's Playing
Newcastle United @ Wolverhampton
Current Records: Newcastle United 7-10-4; Wolverhampton 7-5-9
What to Know
Wolverhampton managed to walk away from the road leg against Newcastle United with a draw. Wolverhampton will be playing in front of their home fans against Newcastle at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Molineux. Wolves have kept their last six contests to within one goal, so Newcastle should be prepared for a fight.
Wolverhampton lost 2-1 to Watford.
Meanwhile, the game between Newcastle and Leicester City last week was not particularly close, with Newcastle falling 3-0.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- Who: Wolverhampton vs. Newcastle United
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Molineux
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wolverhampton won one meeting and tied two meetings in their last three contests with Newcastle United.
- Oct 27, 2019 - Wolverhampton 1 vs. Newcastle United 1
- Feb 11, 2019 - Newcastle United 1 vs. Wolverhampton 1
- Dec 09, 2018 - Wolverhampton 2 vs. Newcastle United 1
