Watch Wolverhampton vs. Watford: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Wolverhampton (home) vs. Watford (away)

Current Records: Wolverhampton 0-2-4; Watford 0-4-2

What to Know

Wolverhampton and Watford are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Molineux. The teams split their matchups last year, with Watford winning the first 2-0 on the road and Wolverhampton taking the second 2-1.

On Sunday, Wolves went toe to toe with Crystal Palace in Matchweek 6 and left on equal footing. They ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

This week Watford faced Manchester City for the first time this year and failed to start things off on the right foot. Watford never even stood a chance against Man City; the final was an ego-bruising 8-0 blow. Things were pretty much settled by the half as Watford was already down 5 to nothing.

When the two teams last met on April of this year, Wolves won by a goal, slipping past Watford 2-1. Will Wolverhampton repeat their success, or does Watford have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

Who: Wolverhampton vs. Watford

Wolverhampton vs. Watford When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Molineux

Molineux Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wolverhampton and Watford both have one win in their last two games.