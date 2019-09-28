Watch Wolverhampton vs. Watford: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Wolverhampton vs. Watford soccer game
Who's Playing
Wolverhampton (home) vs. Watford (away)
Current Records: Wolverhampton 0-2-4; Watford 0-4-2
What to Know
Wolverhampton and Watford are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Molineux. The teams split their matchups last year, with Watford winning the first 2-0 on the road and Wolverhampton taking the second 2-1.
On Sunday, Wolves went toe to toe with Crystal Palace in Matchweek 6 and left on equal footing. They ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
This week Watford faced Manchester City for the first time this year and failed to start things off on the right foot. Watford never even stood a chance against Man City; the final was an ego-bruising 8-0 blow. Things were pretty much settled by the half as Watford was already down 5 to nothing.
When the two teams last met on April of this year, Wolves won by a goal, slipping past Watford 2-1. Will Wolverhampton repeat their success, or does Watford have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- Who: Wolverhampton vs. Watford
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Molineux
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wolverhampton and Watford both have one win in their last two games.
- Apr 27, 2019 - Watford 1 vs. Wolverhampton 2
- Oct 20, 2018 - Wolverhampton 0 vs. Watford 2
