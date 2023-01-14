The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

West Ham United @ Wolverhampton

Current Records: West Ham United 4-11-3; Wolverhampton 3-10-5

What to Know

West Ham United is headed to Molineux Stadium to take on Wolverhampton with hopes of sweeping the series. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. West Ham earned a 2-0 win in their most recent match against Wolverhampton in October of last year.

Last week, the Irons and Leeds United tied 2-2, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, Wolves and Aston Villa ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

The ties rounded out West Ham's record to 4-11-3 and Wolverhampton's to 3-10-5. Three points is up for grabs, so we'll see if either team can snatch them up this time.

How To Watch

Who: Wolverhampton vs. West Ham United

Wolverhampton vs. West Ham United When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Molineux Stadium

Molineux Stadium Online streaming: Peacock

Series History

Wolverhampton have won five out of their last nine games against West Ham United.