WATCH: Wolverhampton's well-timed counterattack sends Manchester City to a shocking Premier League defeat

Manchester City's Premier League title chances took an unexpected hit on Sunday as the team lost at home to Wolverhampton, 2-0. That's the same Wolves team that didn't win any of its first six league games this season. City had 18 shots on the night but just two on target. Defensively, City only allowed two shots on goal in the entire game -- the problem was they both came late and both went in via Wolves winger Adama Traore.

City now finds itself eight points back of league leader Liverpool, which is a perfect 8-0-0 to start the season. City also failed to score in a Premier League match for the first time since a 2-0 loss to Chelsea last December.

But for Wolves, credit is due. Nuno Espirito Santo had his team play more defensive and aim to score on the counter, and that's just what happened. Wolves were compact in defense, sometimes with eight guys in their own box, and they frustrated City with their organization and well-timed tackles.

Traore got both of the goals, but Raul Jimenez was the top player with two crucial assists. Take a look at the winning goal and how Jimenez destroyed Nicolas Otamendi in the process:

That's such a big result for Wolves, and it will give them an unmatched amount of confidence. For City, it's not time to hit the panic button just yet. We must remember City was down double-digit points to Liverpool last December, yet came all the way back and won the league.

But there's no denying Sunday's loss is a cause for concern and gives Liverpool another leg up in the title race.