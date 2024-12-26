Wrexham may be playing in thick fog at Racecourse Ground on Boxing Day but star striker Paul Mullin delivered a strike to light up the ground in the first half. Facing Blackpool, the Dragons allowed a goal in the first five minutes to Ashley Fletcher but looking to keep their promotion campaign on track, Mullin answered back.

Following a vintage long throw, the ball went off of Ollie Palmer and then fell to the foot of Mullin. He was able to settle and strike the ball in a fluid motion to bring the match level with quite a volley.

Take a look at the goal:

The goal is only Mullin's second League One goal of the season during what has been a challenging step up for him. After scoring 38 goals for Wrexham in League Two, Mullin was expected to be a large part of their campaign this season but has been in and out of the lineup due to injuries and poor form. Strikers feed on confidence, and goals like this one can help turn his season around.

Wrexham are chasing their third consecutive promotion after coming from the National League to winning League Two. Currently sitting third in League one, Wrexham would be in the playoffs as things stand, but trailing Tom Brady's Birmingham City and Wycombe Wanderers, they'll have to pass experienced sides with Championship experience in order to get automatic promotion. Secure that, and their Hollywood dream is really in order.