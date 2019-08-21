Watch Young Boys vs. Red Star Belgrade: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Young Boys vs. Red Star Belgrade soccer game
Who's Playing
Young Boys (home) vs. Red Star Belgrade (away)
What to Know
Red Star Belgrade is set to take on Young Boys in the first leg of the Champions League playoff round at Stade de Suisse Wankdorf at 3 p.m. ET August 21st. Whoever loses (based on the aggregate score of this leg and the next) will be relegated to the group stage of the Europa League.
Red Star Belgrade made it to the group stage last season but failed to advance to the knockout phase. As for Young Boys, they were also eliminated in the group stage.
Red Star Belgrade tied against FC Copenhagen in their previous round but narrowly survived with a 7-6 shootout score. This is Young Boys' first Champions League match of the season.
Both teams advanced past the playoff round last year, so whichever team is kicked out of the league is sure to suffer an extra disappointment. Keep up with this and all the UEFA Champions League action on CBSSports.com.
How To Watch
- Who: Young Boys vs. Red Star Belgrade
- When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Stade de Suisse Wankdorf
- Follow: CBS Sports App
-
Tigres vs. America preview
The two big Mexican clubs face off on Tuesday
-
MLS awards new franchise to St. Louis
MLS commissioner Don Garber was in St. Louis on Tuesday to announce the new franchise
-
Neymar rumors: Juve enters sweepstakes
Here's what to know about the latest transfer news surrounding the star
-
Man U 'disgusted' by racism toward Pogba
Harry Maguire also stood up for his new teammate
-
Premier League scores, takeaways
Here's what to know about the action from Matchday 2
-
Wolves' Neves scores stunner vs. United
The Portuguese star went top corner on David de Gea