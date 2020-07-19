In a shocking move during the middle of a relegation battle, Watford is set to sack manager Nigel Pearson with just two matches to go, according to multiple reports in England. Watford, fresh off a poor 3-1 loss at West Ham, sits in 17th place. The club is three points above the drop zone and in a very uncomfortable situation. With matches against Manchester City and Arsenal remaining, Watford may end up needing a point to stay up.

It's unclear who is coming in to replace Pearson, but due to the timing, it seems all but certain that the club has already been lining up someone for weeks. Pearson was the club's third manager just this season. The club began it with Javi Gracia, fired him in September for Quique Sanchez Flores, who was out in December for Pearson.

Pearson was 6-5-9 with Watford and did end Liverpool's undefeated season. The move is quite puzzling when you consider Watford has won two of its last three games following a five-match winless streak.

More to come as this story develops.