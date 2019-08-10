Watford vs. Brighton & Hove Albion updates: Live Premier League game scores, results for Saturday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Watford vs. Brighton & Hove Albion soccer game
The 2019-2020 Premier League season is here, and Watford and Brighton & Hove Albion will play their first match 10 a.m. ET on Aug. 10 at Vicarage Road.
Although Watford was not in danger of being relegated last season, they'll surely be looking to improve on their 11th-place, 50-point finish. As for Brighton & Hove Albion, they just barely survived relegation, scraping by with 36 points to finish 17th.
Watford got the better of Brighton & Hove Albion in their first leg last year (2-0), but they were on equal footing in the second leg (0-0). Maybe Brighton & Hove Albion can gain the edge this time? Keep up-to-date with this and all the PL events at CBSSports.com.
