Watford vs. Chelsea live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
How to watch Watford vs. Chelsea soccer game
Who's Playing
Watford (home) vs. Chelsea (away)
Current Records: Watford 0-5-5; Chelsea 6-2-2
What to Know
Watford lost both of their matches to Chelsea last season, on scores of 2-1 and 3-0, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vicarage Road. Watford has kept their last three contests to within one goal, so Chelsea should be prepared for a fight.
On Saturday, Watford and Bournemouth ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.
Meanwhile, Chelsea was able to grind out a solid win over Burnley on Saturday, winning 4-2. The team ran away with two goals in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory.
After their draw, Watford will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if Chelsea is willing to oblige them.
How To Watch
- Who: Watford vs. Chelsea
- When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Vicarage Road
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Watch This Game Live
