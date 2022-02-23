The Premier League is back in action on Wednesday.

Who's Playing

Crystal Palace @ Watford

Current Records: Crystal Palace 5-9-11; Watford 5-16-3

What to Know

Watford needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 1.79 goals per contest before their matchup on Wednesday. They will square off against Crystal Palace at 2:30 p.m. ET at Vicarage Road. Watford should still be riding high after a victory, while Crystal Palace will be looking to right the ship.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Watford and Aston Villa this past Saturday, but Watford stepped up in the second half for a 1-0 win.

Speaking of close games: it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Crystal Palace was not quite Chelsea's equal in the second half when they met this past Saturday. Crystal Palace fell a goal short of Chelsea, losing 1-0.

Watford is now 5-16-3 while Crystal Palace sits at 5-9-11. Watford is 0-3-1 after wins this season, and Crystal Palace is 2-2-4 after losses.

How To Watch

Who: Watford vs. Crystal Palace

Watford vs. Crystal Palace When: Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Vicarage Road

Vicarage Road TV: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Watford +205; Draw +210; Crystal Palace +150

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.