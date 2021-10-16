After taking two weeks off for the international break, the Premier League is back in action this weekend.

Who's Playing

Liverpool @ Watford

Current Records: Liverpool 4-0-3; Watford 2-4-1

What to Know

Liverpool's and Watford's time off is coming to an end as we head into Matchweek 8. They will face off against one another at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Vicarage Road. Liverpool has a defense that allows only 0.86 goals per game, so Watford's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Last week, the Reds and Manchester City ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw.

Speaking of close games: Watford fell a goal short of Leeds United two weeks ago, losing 1-0.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture.

