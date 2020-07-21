Who's Playing
Manchester City @ Watford
Current Records: Manchester City 24-9-3; Watford 8-18-10
What to Know
Watford is 0-7 against Manchester City since December of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Watford will be playing at home against Man City at 1 p.m. ET. Watford is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.
Watford came up short against West Ham United this past Friday, falling 3-1.
Meanwhile, Man City won by a goal, slipping past Bournemouth 2-1.
Manchester City's win lifted them to 24-9-3 (second place with 75 points) while Watford's loss dropped them down to 8-18-10 (17th place with 34 points). We'll see if Man City can repeat their recent success or if Watford bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- Who: Watford vs. Manchester City
- When: Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Vicarage Road
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App