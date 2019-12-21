Watford vs. Manchester United: Premier League live stream, TV channel, preview, start time
United can inch closer to the top four with a win
Manchester United entered the weekend back in the top six in the Premier League but has its eyes on the top four when it goes to Vicarage Road to take on Watford on Sunday on Matchday 18. United is 6-7-4 with 25 points and just four points back of fourth-place Chelsea.
Watford, meanwhile, is the league's worst team with a 1-6-10 record and nine points, currently sitting six points from safety with only nine goals scored and 32 conceded. Watford is on its third manager this season so far.
Here's everything to know about the game:
Manchester United vs. Watford
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 22
- Time: 9 a.m. ET
- Location: Vicarage Road
- TV channel: NBCSN
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
Man. United: How did United follow up the wins over Tottenham and Manchester City? By drawing at home to Everton, of course. Then this team was tied 0-0 against Colchester in the EFL Cup quarterfinal on Wednesday. So pretty much, this result is in the range of a 3-0 road win to a 2-0 loss to the worst team in the league. You just never know what you'll get with these Red Devils.
Watford: Absolutely massive game for Watford. The team is currently nine points back of safety, but a win here would be the absolutely fantastic energy-boosting result this team needs. With nine goals scored in 17 games, they have to take the few chances they get or else they'll continue on their path to relegation.
Man. United vs. Watford prediction
The Red Devils struggle on the road and suffer a draw that feels more like a defeat.
Pick: Manchester United 1, Watford 1
