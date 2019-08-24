Watford vs. West Ham United updates: Live Premier League game scores, results for Saturday

West Ham United will look to get a leg up on Watford in their first matchup against each other this year. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET this coming Saturday at Vicarage Road. The teams split their matchups last year, with Watford winning the first 2-0 on the road and West Ham taking the second 4-1.

Last Saturday, West Ham met with Brighton & Hove Albion in Matchweek 2, and neither club could gain the upper hand. They tied 1-1, good for one point each.

Watford faced Everton for the first time this season and failed to start things off on the right foot. Watford fell a goal short of Everton, losing 0-1. Watford was given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Everton apparently hadn't forgotten their loss from the last time the teams met up Feb. 9.

West Ham will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.