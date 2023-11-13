NJ/NY Gotham FC players might still be finding confetti in their clothes after Saturday's dramatic win over the OL Reign in the NWSL Championship, but it's never too early to look ahead to next season.

An incredibly competitive 2023 campaign feels like the foundation for another tight season in 2024, especially as teams look to improve during the offseason. With two expansion teams coming in, an impressive list of talent available as free agents, and four coaching vacancies to be filled, turnover is in the cards across the league this offseason.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

That makes predicting just how the 2024 season will shake out an incredibly difficult task, and there's no doubt this ranking will look pretty different once coaches are hired and rosters are locked in. Ahead of an offseason that could be just as dramatic as the season before it, it is worth assessing how well-positioned each of the NWSL's teams are to achieve success this time next year -- and which sides will need to spend the next few months filling in that room for improvement.

Here are your way-too-early power rankings for the 2024 NWSL season.