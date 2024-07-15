RANK ZONE TEAM WORLD CUP 2026 PROSPECTS

1 CONMEBOL Argentina Unsurprisingly, the world champions are also continental champions so logically occupy top spot here after seeing off Colombia. Angel Di Maria has bid an emotional farewell to the Albiceleste with Lionel Messi possibly readying himself to do the same after this latest success. Two year is a long time and although the Inter Miami man's ankle injury is not likely to be too serious, these physical issues keep adding up. There is no guarantee that Messi's level will remain the same between now and 2026 but regardless of his status, Lionel Scaloni's side are top of the pile.

2 UEFA Spain European champions for a record fourth time, La Roja will be one of the main teams to beat in two years' time after an impressive campaign in Germany. With so much young talent coming through the Spanish ranks, there is genuine potential for this team to start a new run of dynastic-type dominance under Luis de la Fuente. Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Pedri and Gavi as well as Dani Olmo is an incredibly talented spine to be working with and this European success will mark them out as the team to beat from the UEFA region.

3 UEFA England Gareth Southgate's future will be the subject of major debate after a late loss to Spain in the Euro final and there is a feeling that this talented Three Lions outfit might have gone as far as it can under the English tactician. Harry Kane's last chance at captaining England to international glory might have just passed him by while a few more elements are also questionable ahead of 2026. That said, there is a very solid base to work with for whoever might come in for Southgate so the decision on his future could define what happens next for this squad.

4 CONMEBOL Colombia Despite losing out in heartbreaking fashion to Lionel Messi and Argentina, James Rodriguez's Cafeteros have had a brilliant run and look like they could be a team to mark on the radar ahead of 2026. Nestor Lorenzo has breathed new life into his 33-year-old captain and talisman who now has two more years -- at least -- to stay at the top of his form and fitness before the next World Cup. This Copa America run should serve as a test run which the Colombians can now use as a roadmap to fine tune this talented group ahead of their return to the U.S. Their unbeaten run might be over, but they have shown themselves to be serious contenders.

5 UEFA France Didier Deschamps' French side were dour to watch this summer and never really got going in the way that they might have had talismanic captain Kylian Mbappe been fully fit. As it was, Les Bleus still went all the way to the semifinals and now have a truly solid defense to take into 2026 with them. A few elements of the squad will need revising and there could also be a change of coach with Deschamps possibly opting out of the final tournament of his contract which would almost certainly bring Zinedine Zidane into play. Talent-wise, France should rank higher, but they will be there or thereabouts in two years' time -- make no mistake about that.

6 UEFA Germany Credibility has been restored by Julian Naglesmann and his staff thanks to a quarterfinal showing on home soil from a group of players who had looked anything but legitimate in recent years. The German tactician is staying on and will now attempt to take Die Mannschaft at least one step further in 2026 with a few veterans likely to follow Thomas Muller's lead and drop out after years of god service which will open the door to a wave of young talent that will now have two years to work on their chemistry ahead of an anticipated title tilt.

7 CONMEBOL Uruguay Their Copa America might have ended up explosively but Marcelo Bielsa has already shown that he will be turning La Celeste into a formidable side to come up against once again. The Uruguayans' blend of technique and physicality as well as athleticism is arguably perfect for El Loco and the only major question about this side ahead of 2026 right now is whether or not they can keep their emotions in check and channel that into something to motivate them at the next World Cup. Few would bet against Bielsa managing to do just that and providing one of the dark horses on U.S. soil which now promises to be box office to follow after his tirade at the end of this summer's tournament.

8 UEFA Netherlands Beaten semifinalists, the Dutch have shown that they have a lot of exciting young talent to get stoked for and Xavi Simons' emergence along with Cody Gakpo's prolific form suggests that Oranje could be ones to track for 2026. Ronald Koeman might not be in charge by then and a potential upgrade in terms of head coach might be what actually turns the Netherlands from equipped outsiders to actual genuine contenders. There is two years to sort that out, but the foundations are there despite a slow start to the Euro.

9 UEFA Switzerland It is about time that some respect was put on the Swiss national team's name and Euro 2024 should have done that with a respectable run to the quarterfinals. Beaten by eventual runners-up England, the Nati have shown again that they are a real force to be reckoned with at international level under Murat Yakin. Building on years of solid work before him, Switzerland could now be primed to make another deep run in 2026 and few should underestimate their very solid squad which always seems to be the case each time a major tournament rolls around.