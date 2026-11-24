The longest season in NWSL history is officially over. The 2026 schedule brought us 16 clubs, each battling through 30 matches, a new NWSL Shield title holder, and a new NWSL Championship winner in the postseason. Every team had their own journey of highs and lows, some with brighter endings than others, and some that just never figured things out.

Throughout the regular season, we brought you NWSL power rankings: a ranking of clubs that looked at overall form and performances, with on- and off-pitch considerations like injury, lack of player movement, or big trades, and general data and analysis. One simply has to consider everything in the NWSL when it comes to ranking the most powerful teams in the league.

Now, 2027 is already approaching. The league will kick off the new regular season in February for the first time ever. With the offseason finally here, 2026 bragging rights go to Gotham FC for winning the league with the NWSL Shield, and the Kansas City Current for ruling the postseason and winning the NWSL Championship. They'll face each other in the 2027 Challenge Cup on Feb. 6 in Austin, Texas, with regular-season opening week on Feb. 11.

So that means it's time for way-too-early power rankings, fresh off the 2026 NWSL Championship. Where do teams land as they take a few weeks off ahead of 2027?

Let's have some fun with the way-too-early power rankings: