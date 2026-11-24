The longest season in NWSL history is officially over. The 2026 schedule brought us 16 clubs, each battling through 30 matches, a new NWSL Shield title holder, and a new NWSL Championship winner in the postseason. Every team had their own journey of highs and lows, some with brighter endings than others, and some that just never figured things out.
Throughout the regular season, we brought you NWSL power rankings: a ranking of clubs that looked at overall form and performances, with on- and off-pitch considerations like injury, lack of player movement, or big trades, and general data and analysis. One simply has to consider everything in the NWSL when it comes to ranking the most powerful teams in the league.
Now, 2027 is already approaching. The league will kick off the new regular season in February for the first time ever. With the offseason finally here, 2026 bragging rights go to Gotham FC for winning the league with the NWSL Shield, and the Kansas City Current for ruling the postseason and winning the NWSL Championship. They'll face each other in the 2027 Challenge Cup on Feb. 6 in Austin, Texas, with regular-season opening week on Feb. 11.
So that means it's time for way-too-early power rankings, fresh off the 2026 NWSL Championship. Where do teams land as they take a few weeks off ahead of 2027?
Let's have some fun with the way-too-early power rankings:
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Kansas City Current
|After a surging run in the second half of the season, the Current have another trophy to add to the trophy case. They followed up their 2025 NWSL Shield with the 2026 NWSL Championship, and with most of their roster under contract through 2027, they remain contenders for next year.
|4
|16-9
|2
Washington Spirit
|Finishing as runner-up in the NWSL Championship for a third consecutive time meant something was going to change, and the club wasted no time in parting ways with manager Adrian Gonzalez. Whoever comes in will have a deep roster to work with, but will need to manage minutes for internationals who will have a busy summer with the 2027 Women's World Cup.
|1
|17-9
|3
NJ/NY Gotham FC
|They won the league with their first-ever NWSL Shield, and their defensive efforts were the most stifling in the league. But they've lost key players in center back Jess Carter and Goalkeeper of the Year Ann-Katrin Berger, so stay tuned for a new backline.
|1
|18-5
|4
San Diego Wave FC
|The group will be plenty motivated after an early playoff exit as the No. 2 seed, but there are also question marks around the possibility of losing midfielder Kimmy Ascanio to European competition and injury setbacks to Catarina Macario, Dudinha, and Trinity Armstrong. But there's still plenty of ceiling for Trinity Byars and Melanie Barcenas.
|1
|18-8
|5
Angel City FC
|It's probably a good problem for Angel City to have when their biggest question is whether they will promote interim manager Leif Smerud to full-time head coach. Defender and team captain Sarah Gorden is on the move, but a young core of players in Savy King, Gisele Thompson, Ally Sentnor, and Sveindís Jónsdóttir is a great sign for next year.
|1
|15-8
|6
Utah Royals FC
|The Royals launched themselves into the playoff conversation, and now the task ahead of them will be to show they can sustain it. Coach of the Year winner Jimmy Coenraets will likely have a few suitors, with some head coaching positions open, and the club will have to build out the roster a bit more heading into 2027.
|2
|14-11
|7
North Carolina Courage
|The Courage will be thrilled they extended Ashley Sanchez through 2027 after she went and scored 20 goals and won MVP. Still, they fell just short of a postseason appearance under first-year head coach Mak Lind, but have most of the roster under contract for next year, which either puts more pressure on the group to break through or makes the club a potential trading partner.
|1
|14-13
|8
Portland Thorns
|There's no question that the Thorns will go through a massive shift next year. All eyes are on Sophia Wilson as she is officially out of contract, and Olivia Moultrie is currently rehabbing from ACL surgery she had in late August. They'll also need to figure out how to boost the backline, and they get to be ranked eighth because Pietra Tordin and Jessie Fleming are still under contract.
|1
|14-8
|9
Denver Summit FC
|The group was in playoff contention through Decision Day, and falling just short means they'll be exactly where they were when they started: hopeful. Moving past the inaugural phase means more expectations and tougher offseason roster decisions.
|1
|11-11
|10
Orlando Pride
|Yolanda Thomas is officially the head coach moving forward after time with the club as an assistant and the 2026 interim. Barbra Banda is on a new contract, and with Zambia's unfortunate failure to qualify for the World Cup, the league should watch out for a revenge season.
|1
|11-16
|11
Seattle Reign
|Not sure how much longer the Seattle Reign can keep trying the same thing and expect different results. Still, Claudia Dickey is a top goalkeeper, and Sam Meza and Maddie Mercado have quickly become franchise essentials. But it's unclear whether the system is the best fit for Mia Fishel or Nerilia Mondesir.
|2
|14-11
|12
Boston Legacy FC
|The team that no one wanted to face over the final third of the schedule could have some good momentum heading into the 2027 season. If the staff can get Amanda Gutierres healthy and starting consistently alongside Aissata Traore, they could be a lethal duo.
|--
|9-15
|13
Houston Dash
|Welcome to Houston, coach Seb Hines. The roster has pieces to mold, including Rookie of the Year finalist Kat Rader and Linda Ullmark, plus veterans Paige Nielsen and Danielle Colaprico. But the franchise relaunched a sale process in March, so it's TBD how much they can spend to improve the roster for 2027.
|--
|9-15
|14
Chicago Stars FC
|The Stars got a head start on their offseason, poaching NWSL expert Vlatko Andonovski from the Kansas City Current as their new chief soccer officer. He's already brought on new defender Kerry Abello, with more signings expected, as well as the eventual announcement of a new head coach and other executives for the flailing Chicago franchise.
|2
|5-23
|15
Bay FC
|Bay FC brought in Paul Green as chief football officer, but they're already making offseason headlines for waiving three players who just came off maternity leave, with the NWSLPA expressing concerns there were violations of the CBA. There's a good core of young players to build with in Claire Hutton, Alex Pfeiffer, and Kennedy Fuller, but how they manage the roster build moving forward will be in the spotlight.
|1
|7-17
|16
Racing Louisville FC
|The club's ownership put out a statement confirming that they are actively working through a sale process. After rumors around the group for most of 2026, it looks like the NWSL could be moving on from the Louisville market, though nothing has been finalized and 2027 remains in play.
|1
|7-20