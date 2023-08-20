Spain are new champions of the world as the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup concluded on Sunday. They defeated England 1-0 and will have the honor of being world champions through the next cycle. The ninth iteration of the tournament is going into the history books as one of the best as there were 32 participating nations, eight debutants and now a new champion for the first time since 2011.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Now that the tournament is over, FIFA will continue the bidding process for the next host of the 2027 World Cup, and teams will look ahead to the next opportunity. The official FIFA rankings haven't been updated yet, and the complex formula may keep top-rated teams who were knocked out early still firmly in the top ten. There are four years till the next tournament and a long ways to go, but let's take a look at some teams and see where they landed on our way-too-early rankings for the 2027 Women's World Cup.