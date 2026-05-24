Way-too-early UWCL Power Rankings: Barcelona remain the team to beat; Arsenal, OL Lyonnes still contenders

FC Barcelona just lifted the 2025-26 UEFA Women's Champions League trophy for a fourth time. The Blaugrana's excellence at the top means all other clubs will chase the crown next year.

The Catalonians show no signs of slowing, but the competition does have its perennial contenders. Whether it's OL Lyonnes or Arsenal, there will be plenty of teams gunning for Europe's biggest prize next season. When it comes to top teams in Europe, the gaps in talent are narrow, and the addition of returning familiar faces with Manchester City adds another layer of competition.

The confetti may still be falling in Oslo, but there are several clubs already positioned for a league phase run in next season's tournament. The next Champions League final will be held in Stadion Narodowy in Warsaw, Poland, but who are the teams with an early run-up in the 2026-27 UWCL League Phase?

Let's rank the clubs that have already qualified for next year:

1. Barcelona

The team that everyone has been chasing for years in the modern era of the UEFA Women's Champions League. While the rumors around Alexia Putellas will swirl like a whirlwind till she is settled, this group showed us that they can always be considered at the top, no matter who is available.



2. OL Lyonnes

The French giants are a team that will always be synonymous with the UWCL. Where they go from here is the next step. They say farewell to Lindsey Heaps, and Ada Hegerberg and Wendie Renard are on contract years next season. Still, having Melchie Dumornay will keep this club among the elite.

3. Arsenal

The Women's Super League side showed us that they are built for the long haul in this new era of Women's Champions League. Even with some key pieces set to leave the club, it's hard to ignore the future with Oliva Smith on the roster, and they're expected to get some helpful pieces in the transfer window.

4. Bayern Munich

The Bavarians quickly reminded everyone that it's not about how you start, it's about how you respond to getting wrecked. Losing Georgia Stanway will be significant, but having Klara Buhl back for another year will be key. If Lena Oberdorf's rehab from a second ACL means an eventual return, that could boost the squad even further.



5. Paris FC

The team that has taken over Paris as the leading representative are back for another dance in the UWCL. With Daphne Corboz controlling the midfield, defender Deja Davis anchoring the backline, and Clara Mateo scoring goals, the Parisians will remain a pestering side to contend with in next season's Champions League.

6. Manchester City

City stormed through the Women's Super League for a triumphant return to the Champions League after missing out last season. The club have a stacked roster with international talents, including U.S. national team midfielder Sam Coffey, Brazilian attacker Keroline, and several Japanese internationals, including Yui Hasegawa. The club are on the verge of losing three-time golden boot winner Bunny Shaw, adding more questions than confidence.

7. BK Hacken

The Swedish squad have quickly made a name for themselves in recent seasons as an up-and-coming Champions League darkhorse. Led by former player Elena Sadiku, the club are coming off a successful 2025 domestic season and recently lifted the inaugural UEFA Women's Europa Cup.

8. Roma

The Serie A side will need to hit revenge mode immediately after a disappointing showing during the league phase in the 2025-26 tournament. They have good international pieces in Nigeria's Rinsola Babajide and Norway's Emilie Haavi, and a sneaky good young prospect in Giulia Dragoni.

9. Benfica

Portugal's best had a poor performance in the new era of the Champions League, scraping together only two draws in the league phase. Still, they're on top of their league and managed to lure some crucial talents away from domestic rivals, including Ana Borges and Diana Silva from Sporting CP.