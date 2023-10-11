England and Manchester United great Wayne Rooney has been appointed as the new manager of Birmingham City, three days after leaving Major League Soccer club D.C. United.

Rooney has signed a three-and-a-half year deal at St. Andrew's with the Blues having sacked John Eustace hours after the former England international announced he was returning to England from the USA. He takes over a side in the Championship play off spots with ambitious plans under a new ownership group that includes Tom Brady.

"I am absolutely delighted to be joining Birmingham City Football Club at such an exciting time," said Rooney. "It is very clear that they have a plan and are committed to realising their ambition for the club. We are fully aligned on what is expected. I have been building my managerial career, putting myself in challenging environments, to get me ready for this opportunity. It's a project that gives me a sense of purpose and I can't wait to get started.

"I have a clear way that I want the team to play, and my coaching staff and I will work hard to implement it. We will create a winning culture here with an identity that gets Blues fans on their feet."

Rooney will be joined by former team mates Ashley Cole and John O'Shea, who are also remaining in their respective international roles with the England Under-21s and Republic of Ireland senior team. Carl Robinson and Pete Shuttleworth have followed Birmingham's new manager from Washington.

The 37-year-old won many plaudits for his first job in management, keeping financially stricken Derby County in the Championship having taken charge in January 2021. His sole full season in charge saw a youthful Rams side accrue 55 points on the field though they were relegated due to two separate points sanctions from the EFL. Rooney's move to DC United, with whom he spent two seasons as a player, was less successful and he departed on Sunday after the club's failure to qualify for the playoffs was confirmed.

Rooney's arrival at St. Andrew's will not necessarily be universally popular given that Eustace had guided Birmingham to safety last season and now had the club in sixth place. Before the new manager was confirmed, chief executive Garry Cook pleaded with supporters to trust the club hierarchy after taking the decision due to "misalignment with the leadership of the club" and Eustace.

On Rooney's appointment, Cook added: "We are incredibly excited by Wayne's arrival. When the opportunity presents itself to appoint a manager who shares your ambition and is both a student and a great of the game, then you act. This is what we have done."