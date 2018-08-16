Wayne Rooney is still crushing it for D.C. United, and Twitter can't get enough
Rooney buried another two goals on Thursday, as D.C. continues its turnaround
There's a certain poetry to an Englishman potentially resurrecting D.C. United, but that appears to be exactly what's going on. Rooney had another brilliant performance against the Portland Timbers, burying two goals en route to a 4-1 win, as he continues his outstanding showing for D.C. in the same week that he made one of the best plays of the MLS season.
The United have catapulted up the standings from last place in recent weeks, and now find themselves just six points back of the Montreal Impact and a playoff spot in the East. Even if they do come up short this year, they're proving with Rooney that they have a chance to compete in the very near future.
The 32-year-old attacking mid now has three goals and three assists in just seven games played, and he doesn't look like he's slowing down.
Naturally, Twitter is all-in on Rooney-mania.
It's good to see international stars playing at such a high level in MLS, and it would be even cooler to see D.C. continue its climb up the standings. One thing that is evergreen about Rooney: He's a workhorse, and he's showing the United States what Manchester United celebrated him for for over a decade.
Rooney, however, hasn't posted any of his personal accolades. He retweeted this from the United account, so as always, it's all about the team.
