Wayne Rooney is still crushing it for D.C. United, and Twitter can't get enough

There's a certain poetry to an Englishman potentially resurrecting D.C. United, but that appears to be exactly what's going on. Rooney had another brilliant performance against the Portland Timbers, burying two goals en route to a 4-1 win, as he continues his outstanding showing for D.C. in the same week that he made one of the best plays of the MLS season.

The United have catapulted up the standings from last place in recent weeks, and now find themselves just six points back of the Montreal Impact and a playoff spot in the East. Even if they do come up short this year, they're proving with Rooney that they have a chance to compete in the very near future.

The 32-year-old attacking mid now has three goals and three assists in just seven games played, and he doesn't look like he's slowing down.

Naturally, Twitter is all-in on Rooney-mania.

Tom Hanks gonna Win an Oscar for playing Wayne Rooney in movie version of how Wazza led last place @dcunited to MLS Cup Glory 🙌 — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) August 16, 2018

Really admire Wayne Rooney. To have your dreams become nightmares at Everton, then arrive in DC, a team with a culture of losing. Most would have floundered. He has picked them up on his shoulders and said Follow Me. Humanly magnificent to witness 🙌 — roger bennett (@rogbennett) August 16, 2018

Wayne Rooney will forever have legendary status no matter what league he‘s in, pure class. — FergieTime™️ (@SSIIIIUUUU) August 16, 2018

The build up. Got too excited it stopped recording lol @WayneRooney @dcunited pic.twitter.com/fslp3EwcHu — Jose Guapo (@Don_chepe23) August 16, 2018

So cool what @WayneRooney is doing for @dcunited. Of course, if he was signed by @NERevolution it would never have happened, just because :). — Dan Clarke (@IrritatingBore) August 16, 2018

Nice to see Wayne Rooney getting a bit of his mojo back out in the US. These are the kind of audacious moves he was pulling out in his glory years at United. pic.twitter.com/Ep2C8UxgB3 — Ball Street (@BallStreet) August 16, 2018

It's good to see international stars playing at such a high level in MLS, and it would be even cooler to see D.C. continue its climb up the standings. One thing that is evergreen about Rooney: He's a workhorse, and he's showing the United States what Manchester United celebrated him for for over a decade.

Rooney, however, hasn't posted any of his personal accolades. He retweeted this from the United account, so as always, it's all about the team.