Wayne Rooney joins D.C. United of Major League Soccer from Premier League club Everton

Wayne Rooney, Manchester United's all-time top scorer with 253 goals and the England national team's most prolific goal scorer, has signed with D.C. United of Major League Soccer from Premier League club Everton.

Rooney arrived in the U.S. on Thursday to sign a reported sign two-and-a-half-year contract with the capital club, reports BBC. D.C. United announced the move.

It's a signing that makes sense for Rooney, as he has long spoken about the possibility of playing in MLS, but it makes even more sense for D.C. United. The club is in last place in the Eastern Conference and no team has fewer points in the league. United has won just two of its first 12 games, scoring 19 goals in the process. It's hard to envision this team just making a leap into playoff contention, but there is a chance. The Philadelphia Union are in the last playoff spot with 21 points, but they've played four matches more than D.C. So, the chance is there to make up some ground.

Rooney joins a long list of former England national team members to make the jump to MLS. He joins guys like David Beckham, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Ashley Cole, with Cole still playing for the Los Angeles Galaxy.