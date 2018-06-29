Wayne Rooney joins D.C. United of Major League Soccer from Premier League club Everton

Wayne Rooney, Manchester United's all-time top scorer with 253 goals and the England national team's most prolific goal scorer, has signed with D.C. United of Major League Soccer from Premier League club Everton.

Rooney arrived in the U.S. on Thursday, and D.C. United announced he has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract. He'll be added to the roster when the international transfer window opens on July 10th.

It's a signing that makes sense for Rooney, as he has long spoken about the possibility of playing in MLS, but it makes even more sense for D.C. United. The club is in last place in the Eastern Conference and no team has fewer points in the league. United has won just two of its first 12 games, scoring 19 goals in the process. It's hard to envision this team just making a leap into playoff contention, but there is a chance. The Philadelphia Union are in the last playoff spot with 21 points, but they've played four matches more than D.C. So, the chance is there to make up some ground.

"It is fantastic to be joining D.C. United at such an exciting time in the club's history with the new stadium opening in just a few weeks," Rooney said, according to the club. "Moving to America and MLS fulfills another career ambition for me. I have the hunger to be a success here and will give D.C. 100 percent - as I have always done for every team I have ever played for. When I visited earlier this summer I was really impressed with everyone I met connected with the club, and of course the new Audi Field. Now I can't wait to get on the pitch in a United shirt and join my new teammates to bring success to this club."

Rooney joins a long list of former England national team members to make the jump to MLS. He joins guys like David Beckham, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Ashley Cole, with Cole still playing for the Los Angeles Galaxy.